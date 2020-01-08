Auto Expo 2020: Skoda Vision IN Concept Exterior Sketches Revealed

Skoda Auto India is readying up a new compact SUV for the market and we will get an official look at the concept version of the upcoming offering at the 2020 Auto Expo on February 5. Ahead of its first public appearance, the automaker has released official sketches of the Skoda Vision IN Concept study and the model looks extremely promising. Skoda says the mid-size SUV concept measures bout 4.26 metres in length, while production for the upcoming model will take place in the 2020-21 financial year. Zac Hollis, Director, Skoda Auto India, had previously confirmed that the compact SUV will go on sale in India in the second quarter of 2021.

Also Read: New Skoda SUV Based On MQB A0 IN Platform Coming In Q2 In 2021

The Skoda Vision IN concept boasts of an upright stance for an urban yet butch appeal

The Skoda Vision IN concept looks butch in appearance with the massive butterfly Skoda grille upfront with the solid rib-shaped slats for an imposing look. The wide bonnet gets several muscular lines to that to the look and blends into the split headlights that look sharp. The bumper brings the rugged touch with the front spoiler finished in aluminium; large air intakes while the body cladding extends to the sides around the pronounced wheel arches. At the rear, the sketch reveals the wraparound LED taillights with the 3D effect, massive roof rails, and the aluminium diffuser extended to the rear bumper. The SUV also gets a horizontal light strips connecting the reflectors on the tailgate and the bold SKODA lettering that is placed in the centre.

Also Read: Skoda Vision IN Concept SUV Cabin Sketch Out

The interior sketch has already been revealed and promises a clutter-free cabin loaded with tech



Skoda has already revealed the interior sketch on the Vision IN concept that will bring in a host of tech and creature comfort in a clutter-free design. The upcoming SUV is based on the MQB A0 IN platform, which is an Indianised version of the Modular Transverse Matrix (MQB) architecture that the automaker uses globally and has been developed specifically for the Indian market. The upcoming SUV will be the first model to be offered on this platform and more cars are planned to arrive during the course of this decade.

Skoda India is tightlipped about the engine options on the upcoming SUV but expect the model to get a petrol powertrain underneath in both manual and transmission choices. Meanwhile, Skoda has about five launches lined for the calendar year 2020 that will keep the company and its dealers busy till the India-specific models arrive starting 2021.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.