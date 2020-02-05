Auto Expo 2020: Skoda Superb Facelift Showcased In India Ahead Of Launch

Skoda has a slew of new and upcoming products at the Auto Expo 2020, and making its India debut is the new Superb facelift. The 2020 Skoda Superb facelift made its global debut last year and the model has been showcased at the biennial event ahead of its launch scheduled in May this year. The Superb is the company's flagship sedan and gets a host of upgrades including revised styling, more features and updated engines that are now BS 6 compliant.

Upgrades to the 2020 Skoda Superb facelift include Matrix LED headlamps that get a new design, larger double-slat grille, and revised bumpers at the front and rear. The changes have made the sedan longer by 8 mm at 4869 mm. The executive sedan continues to boast of a stately presence at the rear but gets revised LED taillights that are connected by a chrome strip in the centre. The Superb facelift will also get the new block SKODA lettering on the boot-lid in place of the winged-arrow badge.

Skoda Superb 30.91 Lakh

Inside, the new Skoda Superb facelift gets a revised dashboard, updated centre console, as well as new leather and Alcantara upholstery options. The car comes with a host of safety tech including Predictive Cruise Control, Emergency Assist, Front Assist with Predictive Pedestrian Protection. Other additions include an electronic parking brake, aerodynamic covers on the rear suspension

Power on the new Skoda Superb facelift comes from the1.4-litre petrol that bels out about 214 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The range-topping version gets the 1.8-litre TSI petrol motor that belts out 185 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. Both engines will be BS6 compliant. In terms of competition, the new Superb will compete with the likes of the Toyota Camry Hybrid and Honda Accord in the segment.

