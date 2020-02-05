The performance-ready Skoda Octavia RS 245 has been launched in India at the 2020 Auto Expo. The long-teased model is based on the outgoing version of the Octavia and is priced at ₹ 36 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Skoda Octavia RS 245 is limited to just 200 units for the Indian market and is being brought to the country as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). That's why the pricing is at a substantial premium over the standard model. The Octavia RS 245 competes does not have a direct rival but it does take on the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 3 Series, Audi A4 and the Jaguar XE, in terms of performance.

In fact, the Skoda Octavia RS 245 boasts of some pretty impressive numbers that can be seen on sedans from segments above. The 2.0-litre TSI motor belts out 242 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque, while paired to a 7-speed DSG gearbox. With all that power on tap, the sedan can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 6.6 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph.

Skoda Octavia 18.52 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Visually, the Skoda Octavia RS 245 gets tasteful changes including the sportier-looking bumpers with larger air intakes, larger alloy wheels and faux diffuser on the rear bumper. The car also gets a lower ground clearance, stickier performance tyres, and an all-black cabin. The standard steering wheel has been replaced with a new flat-bottom unit, while the front seats are sportier. The Octavia RS 245 comes with the Virtual Cockpit unit and an updated infotainment system, among a host of other features.

