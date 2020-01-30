Auto Expo 2020: Skoda Octavia RS 245 Launch Details Out

The Skoda Octavia RS 245 is the new hot offering from the Czech automaker and we now have more details on the launch of the highly anticipated model. The performance-spec version of the Octavia will be launched at the 2020 Auto Expo on February 5. Zac Hollis, Director of Sales and Marketing, Skoda Auto India, confirmed the development in a video on his social media. The Skoda Octavia RS 245 will come to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) with the model limited to just 200 units for the market. The Octavia RS 245 is based on the current generation version sold in India, and the new generation Octavia is slated for launch in India in the second half of the year.

The new Skoda Octavia RS 245 is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petro engine tuned for 245 PS, hence the name. That equates to 242 bhp, while torque output stands at 370 Nm. All that power is sent to the front wheels and there's a limited slip differential to ensure balanced power delivery. Globally, the Octavia RS gets a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DSG automatic. It is the latter that we expect to arrive in India. The performance times are impressive too with the Octavia RS 245 capable of sprinting from 0-100 kmph in 6.6 seconds while the top speed is electronically limited to 250 kmph.

Skoda Octavia 18.52 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Visually, the Skoda Octavia RS 245 is beefed up over the stock Octavia. Upgrades include sportier bumpers with larger air intakes, larger alloy wheels a and a faux diffuser at the rear. Also expect a stiffer suspension setup that will aid in better handling and upgraded brakes too. We also expect to see a lower ground clearance and performance tyres as well to match the 240 ponies. Inside, the Octavia RS 245 will come with an all-black treatment to the cabin with a flat-bottom steering wheel, sporty front seats with contrast stitching and a digital instrument console with an updated infotainment system.

With production numbers being limited, expect the new Skoda Octavia RS 245 to not get a very affordable price tag. The previous Octavia RS was priced at ₹ 25.12 lakh, and the new version is expected to be priced between ₹ 30-35 lakh (ex-showroom). With the Auto Expo barely just days away, the Octavia RS will command our attention, in addition to a host of new launches planned from the brand.

