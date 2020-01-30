New Cars and Bikes in India

Auto Expo 2020: SIAM Taking Precautions Against Coronavirus

SIAM has issued a statement assuring that the body is taking all precautions advised by the Health Ministry.

Highlights

  • SIAM has assured it is taking all precautions advised by Health Ministry.
  • Maximum cases of Coronavirus detected in China.
  • All international airports across India are under heavy scrutiny.
Auto Expo 2020

The upcoming Auto Expo 2020 is going to be one such event where almost the entire Auto industry will converge and incidentally, participation of Chinese players has increased this time around. Now mentioning about Chinese participants is important as it's the worst affected country with over 170 positive cases which were diagnosed on Wednesday. China's national health commission has said that there were over 7,711 confirmed cases by the end of Wednesday and 12,167 more cases are suspected.

Having said that, Society Of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has issued a statement assuring that the body is taking all precautions advised by the Health Ministry. Rajan Wadhera, President, SIAM said, "Reference to the Coronavirus threat, wanted to convey that we as SIAM have gone through the advisories issued by the Ministry of Health and are taking adequate precautions at the venue of the Auto Expo - The Motor Show".

The Union Health Ministry of India has already issued an advisory proposing to refrain traveling to China where the Coronavirus has claimed over 100 lives. All international airports across the country have also been conducting stringent tests in a bid to detect any infected person. In fact, the first case of Coronavirus was suspected today morning itself at Chennai airport.

