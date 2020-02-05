Auto Expo 2020: Renault K-ZE Electric Car Debuts In India

Renault India has revealed the production version of the Kwid EV. The car was first showcased at the 2019 Shanghai Motor Show in China and now it makes its debut in India too. The new EV is based on the K-ZE concept that was unveiled last year and the electric offering smallest yet from the French automaker. The Renault City K-ZE is based on the same CMF-A platform as the India-spec Kwid, but the electric model is specific to the Chinese market for now. The electric hatchback though is being evaluated for the European markets but won't make it there before 2021.

Compared to the standard Renault Kwid, the City K-ZE electric vehicle gets changes to the underpinnings to accommodate the batteries and an electric motor. The City K-ZE adopts a 33 kW motor capable of delivering 120 Nm of peak torque. The company says the car can be charged using the standard 220V domestic and plug charging points. In the fast charging mode, the City K-ZE is capable of being charged up to 80 per cent in 50 minutes, while the slow charging mode will see batteries fully charged in four hours. The range is estimated to be about 240 km on the electric hatchback.

The Renault City K-ZE is identical to the Kwid and even carries over several elements from the concept version.

Visually, the Renault City K-ZE is identical to the Kwid and even carries over several elements from the concept version. The grille has been tweaked and sports the large diamond logo up front, while the headlamps are sleek and sharper and get the LED treatment. The Kwid EV also replicates the split headlamp design that is now increasingly becoming popular, and gets the nicely styled alloy wheels as well. Compared to the standard Indian version, the City K-ZE gets a lower ground clearance at 150 mm.

The Renault City K-ZE's cabin is identical to the Kwid and gets the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 4G internet with navigation and voice control. The overall dimensions remain the same, and so does the boot capacity of 300 litres. Unlike the Kwid AMT, the K-ZE gets the drive selector between the front seats instead of the centre console.

