Auto Expo 2020: Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo-Petrol Unveiled

The 1.3-litre, four-cylinder, turbo petrol engine set to power the BS6 compliant Renault Duster puts out 48 bhp more, while torque has gone up by a hefty 108 Nm, compared to the existing petrol model.

Updated:
6,223  Views
The BS6 compliant Renault Duster will be petrol-only, powered by a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine

Highlights

  • The Renault Duster BS6 will get a new 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine
  • The new 1.3-litre turbo-petrol makes 153 bhp and 250 Nm torque
  • The 1.3-litre turbo petrol will replace both the existing engines
Auto Expo 2020

We all were pleasantly surprised when Renault announced two new turbo engines for the Auto Expo 2020. So yes! Both 1.0-litre, turbo petrol and 1.3-litre turbo petrol have made their debut at the biennial motor show and we anticipated them to power the upcoming HBC subcompact SUV. That said, Renault pulled another surprise when it announced that the 1.3-litre motor will be the BS6 petrol engine that will power the Renault Duster compact SUV. The news in itself is welcoming, more so as the new motor comes just months after Duster received a comprehensive facelift.

The Renault Duster BS6 will get a new 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine

The new 1.3-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged, petrol engine is tuned to churn out 153 bhp and develop 250 Nm of peak torque. So the power figure is up by about 48 bhp now while torque has gone up by a hefty 108 Nm, compared to the older 1.5-litre petrol mill. The engine will be mated to a six-speed manual transmission, along with an optional CVT automatic transmission. This also confirms that the existing 1.5-litre petrol engine will be phased out and won't make the shift to BS6 like the 1.5-litre diesel unit.

The new 1.3 Turbo-Petrol engine is tuned to make 153 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque, and comes mated to a 6-speed MT and CVT

Visually, there are no new updates made to the Duster facelift. It already came with quite a few upgrades made to its front end with the addition of a new grille flanked by new projector headlamp units with DRLs along with LED tail lamps and beefier bumpers at both ends.

The inteiror and the features are likley to remain unchanged

The Turbo petrol Duster subtly builds upon the styling with tweaked curtains on the bumper and new 17-inch machined alloy wheels. There is no final word about its launch, but we expect it to arrive in the second quarter of 2020.

