Auto Expo 2020: Okinawa Cruiser Electric Scooter Concept Unveiled

Okinawa Autotech has unveiled its new Cruiser electric scooter concept at the 2020 Auto Expo. The new offering is a maxi-scooter with large alloy wheels, a wide body shell and a massive headlamp. The prototype also gets disc brakes at either end and the model will be placed at the premium end of Okinawa's line-up. The Okinawa Cruiser is expected to go on sale in first half of 2021 and the Gurugram-based manufacturer has shared key details about the upcoming offering.

The Okinawa Cruiser electric scooter will get a 4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that promises a range of 120 km on a single charge. The model will come with fast charging that will allow it to fully charge in 2-3 hours. Okinawa says that the Cruiser electric scooter will have a top speed of 100 kmph. The company though is yet to reveal the power output from the electric motor.

In addition, expect to see a digital Instrument console, a cruiser styled handlebar, funky taillights on the model. Okinawa also plans to introduce an electric motorcycle - Oki100 - later this year, which will compete against the Revolt RV 400 in the segment.

