Auto Expo 2020: New Tata Winger BS6 Unveiled

Tata Motors unveiled the 2020 Winger BS6 multi-seater at the 15th Auto Expo in Delhi. The new Tata Winger people mover gets a complete overhaul compared to the predecessor and gets a radical new design language, larger proportions, and more equipment as well. With the slew of upgrades, the Tata Winger now competes against the Force Motors Traveller in the segment, and will also open new markets for the manufacturer globally. The new Tata Winger BS6 looks nothing like the older version and the design language is based on the new Impact 2.0 that has inspired the brand's new range of passenger vehicles.

The multi-seater gets a bold new front with a chunky chrome grille, new LED daytime running lights and low placed headlamps. The model also comes with new five-spoke alloy wheels, blacked-out pillars, and a premium blue paint scheme. Inside, the 2020 Tata Winger gets a heavily revised cabin that includes black and grey plastics, piano black accents and silver garnish around the AC control knobs. The people mover can seat up to 15 passengers in addition to the driver, and the tall design makes enough room for the passengers and the luggage. Other changes include a new steering wheel, and a new touchscreen infotainment system.

In terms of power, the new Tata Winger is powered by the 2.0-litre diesel engine that develops 89 bhp and 190 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. The new motor will be BS6 compliant. Prices for the new Winger are yet to be announced and we expect the model to be priced from about ₹ 12-13 lakh onwards (ex-showroom), catering to a number of applications.

