Auto Expo 2020: New Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift Petrol Hybrid Unveiled

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been launched only with a 1.5-litre hybrid petrol engine and there is no confirmation about it getting a diesel powertrain at a later date.

The new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift gets a BS6 compliant petrol engine.
The highly anticipated Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift petrol hybrid has been finally unveiled in India at the Auto Expo 2020. Yes! The Vitara Brezza finally gets a petrol engine and is the latest model to join Maruti's SHVS hybrid range. The motor under the hood is the BS6 compliant 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, K15 petrol engine coupled with an electric motor which puts out 102 bhp at 6000 rpm and 134 Nm at 4400 rpm of peak torque. The motor made its debut in the Ciaz and later made its way in the new Ertiga as well. Like other models, this engine even in the Vitara Brezza is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox while a four-speed torque convertor automatic unit is optional.

The 2020 Vitara Brezza gets a new chrome grille upfront and the bumper have been tweaked as well

Apart from the mechanical upgrade, there have been minor changes in its appearance as well. The 2020 Vitara Brezza gets a new chrome grille upfront and the bumper have been tweaked as well with larger curtains and bull bar like skid plate extensions. The headlamps are revised and have been updated with LED daytime running lights (DRLs) and LED projector lamps. The profile and rear remain unchanged, save for new 16-inch alloy wheels and LED tail lamps. The cabin of the new model has received minimal updates as well with revised upholstery and is equipped with Maruti's latest Smartplay Studio 2.0 7.0-inch infotainment system among others.

It gets LED tail lamps at the rear, but the design remain unchanged.

As of the now the Vitara Brezza has been launched only with the hybrid petrol engine and there is no confirmation about it getting a diesel powertrain at a later date. The outgoing model which was powered by the Fiat-sourced 1.3-litre Multijet diesel engine will be phased out as the motor has been discontinued. Maruti's chairman, R.C. Bhargava had said earlier that the carmaker will only consider continuing the new 1.5-litre diesel engine if there will be ample demand for diesel models post BS6 nationwide implementation.

