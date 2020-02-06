New Cars and Bikes in India

Auto Expo 2020: New-Generation Hyundai Creta Unveiled; India Launch In March 2020

One of the most highly anticipated unveils at the 2020 Auto Expo, the new-generation Hyundai Creta finally makes its debut! It is definitely a good-looking SUV and we expect it to be launched in India in March 2020.

Bollywood Actor, Shah Rukh Khan at the new-generation Hyundai Creta launch.

Highlights

  • The 2020 Creta is based on Hyundai's latest sensuous sportiness design.
  • It is bigger is dimensions than its predecessor in every way.
  • It new Hyundai Creta will be offered with BS6 compliant engines.

The new-generation Hyundai Creta breaks cover in India! It has been a while in coming and the all-new Creta will hope to emulate the success of the first generation Creta, which was a runaway hit for Hyundai Motor India. In terms of design, the new Creta is definitely several notches higher than its predecessor. The tailgate is sculpted with sharp lines and the rear number plate housing has moved up. There's of course, the signature cascading grille which is flanked by DRLs and the LED lamps are easily identifiable. Moreover, the next-gen Creta has grown in dimensions but retains the overall curvy silhouette.

As far as engine options go, the next gen Hyundai Creta will have the same powertrains as the Kia Seltos. So, expect a BS6 compliant range - a 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel, as well as the 140 bhp, 1.4-litre turbo GDI petrol with an optional 7-Speed DCT (dual clutch transmission). The three engine types will come with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The diesel gets an option of a 6-speed torque convertor automatic too.

Hyundai Creta

11.42 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Hyundai Creta

si852qao

The new-gen Hyundai Creta will be bigger and better than its predecessor in every way.

On the features front, there will be a lot more on offer. The new-gen Hyundai Creta now gets a slightly larger 10.4-inch screen instead. The screen will see a layout in portrait mode and will also pair up with Hyundai's Blue Link connected car app and telematics solution. The new Creta will get an eSIM or embedded sim card to access all data features including emergency response and concierge services.

bqvg99qo

The 2020 Creta is based on Hyundai's latest sensuous sportiness design language.

The car is expected to sport a 6-airbag setup on top spec models, though side impact protection, dual airbags, ABS (anti-lock brakes) and EBD (electronic brake force distribution) is expected to be standard. Some top trims will also sport a sunroof - along with an inbuilt air purifier, power adjustable front seats, and Hyundai's Blue Link connected car services. There'll also be a flat bottom steering on offer which will give it sporty credentials.

