Auto Expo 2020: New-Gen Mercedes-Benz GLA Makes India Debut

Just a couple of months after its global debut, the new-generation Mercedes-Benz GLA SUV/crossover now come to our shores. The new GLA made its India debut at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020, amongst several other models from the carmaker. The New GLA with a reinforced character will now bolster Mercedes-Benz's strong SUV portfolio in India, further and it's one of the key products to watch out for in 2020.

The new GLA retains its silhouette and the overall outline, however, the dimensions have marginally changed. It has grown by 10 mm in height which according to the carmaker, has been done to go with the crossover design and to offer a bit more headroom. That said, it will be 15 mm shorter than its predecessor which hasn't hampered the legroom inside. Surprisingly, Mercedes says that the model will offer more legroom at the rear as the wheelbase has been marginally stretched, the wheel wells eating into the overhangs.

Visually, the car looks a bit more butch now with sculpted lines on the bonnet and sides. It also gets a diamond-pattern grille with a chrome slat at the centre and the sweptback headlamps. The car also comes with squared wheel arches now that add more character to it along with sporty wheels. The car comes with a new rear design with all-new LED taillamps, sculpted boot lid, spoiler and a beefy bumper.

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA is equipped with radars and sensors to detect pedestrian crossing and to caution the driver. The feature has been introduced to improve safety while cornering and emergency lane functions. Moreover, other features include Brake Assist and an exit warning function whenever any vehicle or cycle is approaching towards the car. Mercedes-Benz's latest MBUX infotainment system and 64 ambient lightings which are now standard almost across the range are also on offer.

The powertrains that are most likely to come to India are the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder BS6 petrol and diesel engines among others.

