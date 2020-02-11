New Cars and Bikes in India

Auto Expo 2020: New Force Gurkha Unveiled

The 2020 Force Gurkha is a big step-up compared to its predecessor in every aspect and still has its core strengths well intact.

Published:
2,349  Views
The Force Gurkha looks swanky in the dual-tone body colour with the black contrast roof.

Highlights

  • Styling on the Force Gurkha has been thoroughly updated.
  • The cabin is now more practical and comfortable.
  • It now gets a 2.6-litre BS6 compliant diesel engine.
Auto Expo 2020

Force pavilion at the Auto Expo 2020 had a couple of really interesting models on display. We already told you about the beast of sorts, the Force Gurkha 'Customised' which happens to be one of the biggest attention seekers at the motor show, and now we talk about the more real-world SUV which is definitely production ready. It's the all-new 2020 Force Gurkha which made its debut at the Auto Expo 2020 alongside the Gurkha Customised. Now you may mistake it for a facelift with minor tweaking in design, but updates are a lot more comprehensive, making the new Gurkha which is more practical and comfortable than its predecessor.

Also Read: Auto Expo 2020: Force Gurkha Customised Unveiled

Boxy silhouette, beefy body claddings and off-road kits give it a brawny stance.

Before we begin with the details, we really wish that this two-tone body colour (with black contrast roof) makes it to the production model as well. Now, the boxy silhouette of the Gurkha of course remains same but a lot has changed in elements. For instance, you get an all-new grille now, flanked by new projector headlamps which are fringed with cube like LED daytime running lights (DRLs). The bold front bumper coupled with heavy claddings all around give it a brawny stance and the three-part front door that was on the predecessor is now replaced with a single flush finished door. What we particularly liked is the massive glass area at the rear and even on the boot lid which together bring a good sense of space and roominess on the inside. The step-ladder and door mounted spare wheel are some typical SUV things at the rear and of course go with the character of the Gurkha. You also get new tail lamps at the rear along with a reworked boot that has a better finish.

umv45q68

Windshield guards, luggage carrier and rear ladder among others are part of accessories.

There are also quite a few accessories that the display unit was kitted up with. For starters, the windshield guard, luggage carrier and ladder at the back are not standard fitments. Even those 17-inch alloy wheels that will come with the production model will be shod in road tyres, unlike the off-road specific tyres with bigger tread blocks seen on the display model. The snorkel too will be specific equipment which off-roaders will have to buy as an accessory.

vhnql57o

The cabin has received a major update, making it more practical and comfortable.

The real update on the 2020 Force Gurkha is seen on the inside where the cabin has been revamped to a great extent. That still doesn't mean that the Gurkha has become more upmarket now, but certainly more practical and a bit more comfortable. The seats are better bolstered and you get captain seats at the rear, however, just the addition of armrests would have made things a lot more comfortable. You also get two side-facing jump seats in the boot as a part of the accessory package. In terms of features, the Gurkha comes equipped with power windows and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Under the hood is a 2.6-litre, four-cylinder BS6 diesel engine that puts out 88 bhp and 280 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The Gurkha, of course, continues with its dependable four-wheel drive system complemented with manual differential locks for both front and rear axles.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Auto Expo 2020
