New Cars and Bikes in India

Auto Expo 2020: MG Motor India Teases 7-Seater Hector

There is no confirmation on the specification details yet, but we expect it to get the same Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre diesel and 1.5-litre mild-hybrid motors

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Auto Expo 2020

MG Motor India has been testing the seven-seater version of the Hector in India and we have told you all about it. The company has now for the first time teased the car and yes, it will be showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. From the teaser image we can see that the car sports elements similar to the seven-seater Wuling Almaz, Hector's sister unit sold in Indonesia. We were the first ones to tell you that MG Motor was gearing up to launch the seven-seater Hector in January 2020. Now the Hector seven-seater isn't very different from the five-seater model, save for small bits like triangle sliver inserts in the headlamp housing, new pattern for the DRLs mounted up top and revised tail lamps.

e139kle8

Despite two additional seats squeezed in the last row, its dimensions remain identical to the Hector at 4655 mm in length, 1835 mm in width and 1760 mm in height. Even the wheelbase at 2750 mm is unchanged. That said, let's remember that the Hector is the longest among all compact SUVs in India (even the Tata Harrier) with the longest footprint as well. Now even Tata Motors is planning to launch the Gravitas, which essentially is a longer and seven-seater version of the Harrier. Yes! Longer as well and that means more space with obvious perks.

MG Hector

14.47 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
MG Hector

0 Comments

There is no confirmation on the specification details yet, but we expect it to get the same Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre diesel and 1.5-litre mild-hybrid motors from the Hector mated to a six-speed manual gearbox while DCT could be given as an option on the 1.5-litre mild hybrid engine.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare MG Hector with Immediate Rivals

MG Hector
MG
Hector

MG Hector Alternatives

Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
₹ 14.77 - 22.22 Lakh *
Tata Hexa
Tata Hexa
₹ 15.57 - 22 Lakh *
Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 15.58 - 20.02 Lakh *
Tata Safari Storme
Tata Safari Storme
₹ 13.32 - 19.32 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
₹ 11.49 - 13.72 Lakh *
Force Motors Gurkha
Force Motors Gurkha
₹ 11.28 - 15.94 Lakh *
Nissan Kicks
Nissan Kicks
₹ 10.91 - 17.38 Lakh *
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross
₹ 19.77 - 23.83 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Camper
Mahindra Bolero Camper
₹ 8.56 - 9.19 Lakh *
View More
Offer
x
Maruti Suzuki Announces 2020 Auto Expo Line-Up; Will Focus On Green Mobility
Maruti Suzuki Announces 2020 Auto Expo Line-Up; Will Focus On Green Mobility
2020 Range Rover Evoque Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 54.94 Lakh
2020 Range Rover Evoque Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 54.94 Lakh
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
KTM RC 200 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
KTM RC 200 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities