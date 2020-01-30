Auto Expo 2020: MG Motor India Teases 7-Seater Hector

MG Motor India has been testing the seven-seater version of the Hector in India and we have told you all about it. The company has now for the first time teased the car and yes, it will be showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. From the teaser image we can see that the car sports elements similar to the seven-seater Wuling Almaz, Hector's sister unit sold in Indonesia. We were the first ones to tell you that MG Motor was gearing up to launch the seven-seater Hector in January 2020. Now the Hector seven-seater isn't very different from the five-seater model, save for small bits like triangle sliver inserts in the headlamp housing, new pattern for the DRLs mounted up top and revised tail lamps.

Despite two additional seats squeezed in the last row, its dimensions remain identical to the Hector at 4655 mm in length, 1835 mm in width and 1760 mm in height. Even the wheelbase at 2750 mm is unchanged. That said, let's remember that the Hector is the longest among all compact SUVs in India (even the Tata Harrier) with the longest footprint as well. Now even Tata Motors is planning to launch the Gravitas, which essentially is a longer and seven-seater version of the Harrier. Yes! Longer as well and that means more space with obvious perks.

MG Hector 14.47 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

There is no confirmation on the specification details yet, but we expect it to get the same Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre diesel and 1.5-litre mild-hybrid motors from the Hector mated to a six-speed manual gearbox while DCT could be given as an option on the 1.5-litre mild hybrid engine.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.