Auto Expo 2020: MG Hector Plus (6-Seater) SUV Unveiled

Morris Garages India has officially unveiled the much anticipated 6-seater version of the MG Hector in India. The SUV has been christened MG Hector Plus, and it is the first three-row SUV from China's SAIC-owned British car brand. The Hector Plus will be offered only in 6-seater cabin layout which will feature captain seats in the second row. In terms of design and features, however, the SUV is similar to the existing MG Hector.

Despite two additional seats squeezed in the last row, its dimensions remain identical to the Hector at 4655 mm in length, 1835 mm in width and 1760 mm in height. Even the wheelbase at 2750 mm is unchanged. The MG Hector itself is the longest among all compact SUVs in India (even the Tata Harrier) with the longest footprint as well.

MG Hector 15.13 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Visually, the SUV continues to come with the same aggressive character with the chrome grille, LED headlamps and sharp exterior details. In fact, it continues to get the 17-inch wheels which still look small for the SUV because of the wide, boxy wheel arches and at least this time the company could have gone with bigger wheels. The SUV has borrowed some of the similar design elements from the seven-seater Wuling Almaz, Hector's sister unit sold in Indonesia.

Also Read: MG Motor India Installs 10 DC Chargers At Its Dealerships

In terms of features, we expect the SUV to borrow the creature comforts and connected car tech from the 5-seater version, with the vertically stacked 10.4-inch touchscreen unit. The seats, of course, come wrapped in faux leather (top-end variant). The three-row Hector will also come with the company iSmart connected car system with all the features that the regular Hector offers.

Powertrain wise, the Hector Plus comes with the same Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre diesel and 1.5-litre mild-hybrid motors from the Hector mated to a six-speed manual gearbox while DCT could be given as an option on the 1.5-litre mild-hybrid engine.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.