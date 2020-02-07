Auto Expo 2020: MG Gloster Full-Size SUV Unveiled

The much-awaited MG Gloster full-size SUV has officially made its debut in India, at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020. It will be the third SUV to be launched by the Chinese-owned British carmaker in India and is already on sales in China as the D90 under MG's parent company, SAIC's Maxus brand. The MG Gloster is a proper three-row full-size SUV, and upon its launch, it will go up against the likes of the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner, and Mahindra Alturas. The MG Gloster will be launched in India in later 2020 or early 2021.

In terms of styling, the MG Gloster looks identical to the Maxus D90, retaining its massive proportions. Upfront, the SUV comes with a larger octagonal grille with heavy chrome slats, flanked by sweptback headlamps LED projector headlamps with LED daytime running lamps. The SUV comes with bold sculpted lines on the bonnet and the front bumper, which houses the round chrome-bezel foglamps, which adds to its muscular character. The SUV also comes with bold alloy wheels and LED taillamps. In terms of dimensions, the Gloster will be one of the biggest offerings in its segment, with a length of 5005 mm, the width of 1932 mm and a height of 1875 mm.

The cabin hasn't been revealed, but based on what we could see through the glass, the Gloster will come with a premium interior with leather upholstery and ample use of premium and soft-touch material. There are wooden inlays on the dashboard, while the seats come with dual-tone tan and black upholstery. There is a touchscreen infotainment system, while the centre console features several buttons for in-car controls and the gear lever confirms this is an automatic version.

The China-spec SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that is tuned to produce 220 bhp and 360 Nm. It is offered with the choice of a 6-speed automatic and 6-speed manual transmission. It also gets a bi-turbo diesel engine that makes 212 bhp and 480 Nm, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Both engines are expected to make their way to the MG Gloster.

