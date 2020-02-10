Auto Expo 2020: MG G10 MPV Makes Its India Debut

The MG G10 MPV will join the growing segment of big MPVs which includes the Kia Carnival

Just days before the Auto Expo 2020, we brought you exclusive spy photos of SAIC Group's Maxus D10 MPV with the MG logo. We told you that the MPV will make its India debut at the biennial motor show and is likely to be launched in India. Well, here it is, christened MG G10, the Kia Carnival rival was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020 along with the company's upcoming full-size SUV Gloster, and the carmaker has confirmed that the MPV will be launched before the year ends.

Sold in China as the Maxux D10, the MPV has been christened MG G10 for the Indian market

In terms of dimensions, the MG G10 MPV is similar to the Kia Carnival, measuring 5168 mm in length, 1980 mm in width, 1928 mm in height, and 3198 mm wheelbase, joining the new growing league of full-size MPVs in India. The MG G10 will also be offered in 7- and 9-seater configuration, with the former featuring captain seats in the second row. The G10 comes with sliding functions for both second and third-row seats in the 7-seater configuration. However, pricing wise we believe, the MG G10 is likely to the priced in the range of the Toyota Innova Crysta.

The MG G10 is a full-size MPV and measures 5168 mm in length, 1980 mm in width, and 1928 mm in height

In terms of features, the Chinese counterpart of the MG G10 comes with offerings like - a 3-piece panoramic sunroof, power sliding rear doors, 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and much more. We expect to see a similar list in the India spec model and well, along with MG's connected car system iSmart.

The MG G10 is likely to come with power sliding rear doors, panaromic sunroof, and more

In China, the G10 is available with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged engine that churns out 223 bhp and 345 Nm of peak torque and comes mated to a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. There is also a 2.4-litre diesel engine on offer mated to a six-speed manual transmission or 1.9-litre, turbocharged diesel engine paired with a six-speed automatic transmission.

