Auto Expo 2020: MG 3 Hatchback Makes India Debut

Morris Garages India has finally brought its premium hatchback the MG 3 to India. Unveiled at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020, the MG 3 is currently sold in the United Kingdom, China and Thailand, and it has finally reached our shores. The MG 3 hatchback will compete in India with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, and Tata Altroz. Globally, the car is offered in a crossover version, called the MG 3 XCross, but only the former has come to India. Rajeev Chaba, President, MG Motor India has said that the company will look into the possibility of launching the car in India based on demand.

The MG 3 is 3,999 mm long, 1,728 mm wide and 1,517 mm tall, and it comes with a wheelbase of 2,520 mm. Visually, the hatchback comes with a honeycomb grille, flanked by larger sweptback headlamps and an aggressive front bumper with a large airdam and larger air intakes on either end. At the rear, the hatchback comes with a long vertically stacked taillamps with a larger bumper with plastic cladding on the lower half.

Globally, the MG 3 is only available in petrol engine option - 1.3-litre and a 1.5-litre. While the former is tuned to make 92 bhp and 118 Nm of peak torque, the 1.5-litre motor makes 105 bhp and develops 137 Nm of torque. The transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual and 5-speed automated manual transmission.

