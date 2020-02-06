The Mercedes-Benz V-Class seems to be quite the focus for the German carmaker in India, being a niche offering the even in the luxury car segment. The Mercedes-Benz V-Class Marco Polo that's been launched in India at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020 is the third addition in the V-Class family in just over a year's time. It's been launched in two variants, V-Class Marco Polo Horizon priced at ₹ 1.38 crore and V-Class Marco Polo priced at ₹ 1.46 crore, all prices ex-showroom. It will be the first-ever commercially produced luxury camper vehicle in India and the MPV (or mini camper van) offers a host of new comfort creatures that have been inspired by living spaces.

The Mercedes-Benz V-Class Marco Polo is the third addition in the V-Class family.

Mercedes claims that V-Class Marco Polo will be the country's first 'Luxury Camper' with a new space for 'mobile mini homes'. The cabin has been transformed into a compact and comfortable living space and comes with a host of standard and optional features, which include a kitchen table with sink, retractable table, bench seats that can be transformed into a bed and a roof tent among others.

The India-spec Mercedes-Benz V-Class is powered by a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine which is BSVI complaint and the V-Class Marco Polo gets the same powertrain. The engine is churns out 161 bhp and 380 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 7G-Tronic automatic gearbox. The V-Class Marco Polo is based on the extra-long wheelbase version that measures 5370 mm in length and gets an extended wheelbase of 3430 mm. Besides being purpose built, it is also equipped with all the bells and whistles that you get in a regular V-Class. So features like the command infotainment system, new multi-functional steering wheel, a large twin-pod instrument cluster with a MID unit at the centre, attention assist, crosswind assist, headlight assist, tyre pressure monitoring systems, active parking assist and 360-degree cameras are on board.

