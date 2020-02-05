New Cars and Bikes in India

Auto Expo 2020: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan Makes India Debut

A part on the new-generation A-Class range, the new sedan version is positioned below the Mercedes-Benz CLA, is currently the most affordable three-pointed star sedan globally.

| Updated:
0  Views
Auto Expo 2020

The long-anticipated Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan has finally made its India debut, at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020. A part on the new-generation A-Class range, the new sedan version is positioned below the Mercedes-Benz CLA, is currently the most affordable three-pointed star sedan globally. And the car is likely to do the same in India. The new Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan will be launched in India later this year and possibly replace the A-Class hatchback as the most affordable Mercedes-Benz model in India.

The new A-Class sedan will be one of the key products to be introduced in India in 2020 and will mark the entry of the new-gen A-Class range in India. Visually, the car comes with the same diamond-studded grille design and the sharp-looking LED headlamps with eyebrow-like LED daytime running lamps. The Mercedes-Benz A-Class also comes with a set of sporty twin-5-spoke alloy wheels (in sizes 16 to 19 inches), new sleeker ORVMs with integrated LED turn signal lights, a bold waistline, blackened B-pillar, and a sloping roofline. The four-door notchback has the wheelbase of the hatchback (2729 millimetres) as well as the proportions of a compact saloon with short overhangs at the front and rear.

The A-Class sedan's cabin is largely identical to its hatchback counterpart with a well-equipped dashboard larger fully-digital instrument cluster paired with a fully-digital infotainment system. The dashboard also features the signature rotor-like chrome air-con vents, a multi-functional new steering wheel, and a smart-looking centre console in piano black finish. The car will also get the MBUX multimedia system - Mercedes-Benz User Experience - with artificial intelligence, which made its debut in India with the new-gen GLE, which is also here on display. The system comes with features like - Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with wireless charging areas for your smartphone.

Powertrain wise, the A-Class will come with a pair of 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine and both are BS6 compliant.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

