Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Suzuki Unveils The Futuro-e Concept

Maruti Suzuki has unveiled the Futuro-e Concept at the Auto Expo 2020. With this concept the company has showcased a concept study SUV which demonstrates a bold new global design language along the lines of the coupe-SUV bodystyle. The Maruti Suzuki Futuro-e concept gets a coupe roofline which swoops at the rear, while it's a big and bold front that adds aggression to the car. It gets larger LED daytime running lights and wraparound LED taillights as well which basically gives it that modern and youthful appeal.

The Futuro-e Concept previews the company's entrant into the compact SUV, and yes this means that Maruti Suzuki will go after the likes of the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier and even the MG Hector. The upcoming offering is also likely to arrive with only a petrol engine on offer. Maruti Suzuki has a limited presence in the SUV segment that is fast-growing.

The company pitches its entry-level model, the S-Presso, as its most affordable SUV, followed by the Vitara Brezza in the subcompact SUV segment. The company has not really had a chance to replace the Grand Vitara that was once part of its line-up but with the Futuro-e concept, it looks like that situation has changed. We can't wait to see what the production version looks like for sure!

