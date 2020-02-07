New Cars and Bikes in India

Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Suzuki S-Cross BS6 Petrol Unveiled

The S-Cross will be a petrol only model now being equipped with the BS6 compliant 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, mild hybrid petrol motor.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross gets the ciaz sourced 1.5-litre, SHVS petrol powertrain.

Highlights

  • The S-Cross gets ciaz sourced 1.5-litre, mild-hybrid petrol powertrain.
  • It also gets Maruti Suzuki's latest 7-inch smartplay studio 2.0 system.
  • It remains in terms of looks and interior layout.
Auto Expo 2020

Maruti Suzuki has silently unveiled the S-Cross petrol at the Auto Expo 2020, adding the new Ciaz sourced 1.5 mild hybrid petrol variant in the crossover's range. So far, the S-Cross is only being offered with the fiat-sourced 1.3-Litre, four-cylinder engine which Fiat has now discontinued, as its upgradation to BS6 involved high cost. So, the S-Cross will be a petrol only model now being equipped with the BS6 compliant 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, SHVS petrol motor that puts out 1.2 bhp and 134 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a five-speed manual or four-speed torque convertor unit.

Also Read: Auto Expo 2020: New Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift Petrol Hybrid Unveiled

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross

10.07 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross

maruti suzuki s cross facelift

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol will get the new Smartplay Studio 2.0 infotainment system.

Other than the powertrain, the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross remains identical featuring same exterior design and cabin layout, save for the new 7-inch Smartplay Studio 2.0 System. The S-Cross never fall short in the features department and continues to get features like the Smart Key with push button start, auto-folding ORVMs with integrated turn indicators, automatic climate control and cruise control among others.

Also Read: Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Suzuki Ignis Facelift Unveiled In India

There is still no confirmation about it getting a diesel powertrain at a later date. Maruti's chairman, R.C. Bhargava had said earlier that the carmaker will only consider continuing the new 1.5-litre diesel engine if there will be ample demand for diesel models post BS6 nationwide implementation.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

