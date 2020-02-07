Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Suzuki S-Cross BS6 Petrol Unveiled

Maruti Suzuki has silently unveiled the S-Cross petrol at the Auto Expo 2020, adding the new Ciaz sourced 1.5 mild hybrid petrol variant in the crossover's range. So far, the S-Cross is only being offered with the fiat-sourced 1.3-Litre, four-cylinder engine which Fiat has now discontinued, as its upgradation to BS6 involved high cost. So, the S-Cross will be a petrol only model now being equipped with the BS6 compliant 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, SHVS petrol motor that puts out 1.2 bhp and 134 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a five-speed manual or four-speed torque convertor unit.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol will get the new Smartplay Studio 2.0 infotainment system.

Other than the powertrain, the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross remains identical featuring same exterior design and cabin layout, save for the new 7-inch Smartplay Studio 2.0 System. The S-Cross never fall short in the features department and continues to get features like the Smart Key with push button start, auto-folding ORVMs with integrated turn indicators, automatic climate control and cruise control among others.

There is still no confirmation about it getting a diesel powertrain at a later date. Maruti's chairman, R.C. Bhargava had said earlier that the carmaker will only consider continuing the new 1.5-litre diesel engine if there will be ample demand for diesel models post BS6 nationwide implementation.

