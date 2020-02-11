Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra XUV300 Sportz T-GDI Petrol Showcased

The Mahindra XUV300 Sportz Edition is expected to go on sale in a few weeks

Mahindra has showcased the XUV300 Sportz T-GDI special edition at the ongoing 2020 Auto Expo. The new Sportz edition not only gets cosmetic upgrades but also uses the all-new 1.2-litre turbocharged mStallion petrol that the automaker showcased as well at the biennial event. The new Mahindra XUV300 Sportz T-GDI turbo petrol will belt out 127 bhp and 230 Nm of peak torque. In comparison, the standard XUV300 turbo petrol churns out 108 bhp from its 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine. The new engine is BS6 compliant and is expected to be introduced in a few weeks time.

The Mahindra XUV300 Sportz will use the 1.2-litre mStallion turbo petrol engine with 127 bhp and 230 Nm

The new mStallion range of petrol engines will be offered in 1.2-litre, 1.5-litre and 2.0-litre capacities, and will power a number of offerings - current and new. The new motor will be paired with a 6-speed manual transmission, while an AMT could be offered at a later stage. With the new powertrain, the XUV300 Sportz edition will be the most powerful subcompact SUV on sale with a petrol heart.

The XUV300 Sportz Edition cabin gets red accents, along with red stitching on the blacked-out seats

The Mahindra XUV300 Sportz Edition on display gets visual changes including new decals on the bonnet and the doors. The brake calipers are finished in red, and the cabin gets a dash of red highlights on an all-black cabin. The blacked-out seats also contrast red stitching for the sporty effect. The XUV300 Sportz edition is expected to be offered on the range-topping trim, so do expect all the bells and whistles including the touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, climate control, push-button start-stop and more.

The Mahindra mStallion petrol engines will be available in 1.2-litre, 1.5-litre and 2.0-litre turbocharged options

The 2020 Auto Expo also witnessed the launch of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza petrol, while the upcoming Kia Sonet concept was also unveiled at the event. The Tata Nexon has already received a facelift last month, Hyundai Venue already gets the option of a turbo petrol motor. The oldest SUV in this space, the Ford EcoSport could also draw power from this engine, under the Ford-Mahindra JV.

