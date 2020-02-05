New Cars and Bikes in India

Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra eXUV300 Revealed

The XUV300 electric looks similar to the subcompact SUV that is currently on sale in the country. Mahindra has plans to launch the eXUV300 by 2021

The eXUV300 subcompact SUV is likely to be launched in 2021.

Mahindra has showcased the eXUV300 which is a near production version at the 2020 Auto Expo. The XUV300 electric is powered by an electric motor driving the front wheels which is likely to churn out 130 bhp. The power to the motor will be provided by a 40kWh battery pack capable of delivering a range of above 300km on a single charge. 

The eXUV300 looks similar to the subcompact SUV that is currently on sale in the country. Mahindra has plans to launch the eXUV300 by 2021 and by then the specifications will be zeroed down on. The XUV300 electric is not the first electric SUV to hit the Indian shores as Tata Motors recently launched the Nexon electric at ₹ 13.99 lakh taking everyone by surprise. 

Mahindra XUV300 Electric

₹ 18.6 - 19.6 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Oct 2020

The eXUV300 will be the first product with battery cells developed by LG Chem that has been working with Mahindra in the field of advanced lithium-ion battery technology.

