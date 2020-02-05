Mahindra has launched the eKUV100 at the Auto Expo 2020 priced at ₹ 8.25 lakh, ex-showroom and that makes it the most affordable EV on sale in India. While the model was first showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo, the company has taken its time to build up the development of the battery and make it better suited for today's conditions. The Mahindra eKUV100 looks exactly identical to its petrol derivative, and we expect minimal changes on the production-spec version including possibly a revised grille, along with reworked headlamps and taillights. The interior will remain largely unchanged as well, but we expect to see a larger infotainment system in place and possibly a digital instrument console as well.

Power on the Mahindra eKUV100 will come from a 40 kW electric that belts out about 53 bhp and 120 Nm of peak torque. A single-speed transmission will be sending power to the front wheels. The car will come with a 15.9 kWh lithium-ion battery and is expected to offer a range of 120 km on a single charge. Expect to see both standard and fast-charging options and will be compatible with a wall socket.

At the time of launch, the Mahindra eKuv100 will be one of the most affordable electric vehicles in the country. Expect prices to drop further depending on the state you are in and the incentives the state government provides or plans to provide on electric vehicles.

