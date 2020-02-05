Auto Expo 2020: Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Concept Unveiled

The Kia Sonet will be a sub 4-metre SUV and will take on Maruti Vitara Brezza & Hyundai Venue

Kia Motors India has unveiled the Sonet Concept at the 2020 Auto Expo that previews the automaker's third product for India. The new Kia Sonet Concept is a subcompact SUV that will take on the Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300 among others when it enters production later this year. The model, internally codenamed QYI, has been a promising one, given the stellar success of the Seltos for the brand. The sub 4-metre concept showcases a bold and larger tiger-nose grille, sharply styled headlamps with LED DRLs and projector lens, and the large diamond-cut alloy wheels.

(The Kia Sonet concept is expected to be priced around ₹ 7 lakh)

The Kia Sonet concept gets a tall stance while the flared wheel arches add to the butch looks on the baby SUV. The production model will share its underpinnings with the Hyundai Venue and is expected to draw power from the same roster of engines including the 1.2-litre petrol and the 1.0-litre turbo petrol, while the 1.5-litre diesel from the Seltos is likely to be offered on the Sonet, albeit with lesser power on offer. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and a DCT automatic too, which will send power to the front wheels.

The Kia Seltos will be loaded on features sporting a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, auto climate control, electric sunroof, wireless charger, push-button start-stop as well as UVO Connected Tech. The new subcompact SUV will be produced at the automaker's Anantapur facility in Andhra Pradesh and prices are expected to be around ₹ 7 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is expected to arrive around Diwali this year and will be the brand's new entry-level offering in India.

