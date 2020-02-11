New Cars and Bikes in India

Auto Expo 2020: Kia Seltos X-Line Concept Makes India Debut

The Kia Seltos X-Line concept looks like a more aggressive and dark-themed version of the SUV. It gets a glossy gunmetal paint job with heavy use of dark chrome, along with roof rails, orange accents, and silver skid plates to add a more rugged exterior.

Published:
The Kia Seltos X-Line Concept showcased at Auto Expo 2020 is different from the US-spec version

Highlights

  • The Kia Seltos X-Line was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo
  • The Kia Seltos X-Line has been customised and gets a matte paint job
  • The Seltos X-Line is only a concept for now
Auto Expo 2020

After making its global debut at the LA Auto Show last year, the Kia Seltos X-Line edition has made its India debut at the 2020 Auto Expo. However, this one has been designed specifically for the Indian market and doesn't get features like - rally lights mounted to the front bumper, off-road tyres on custom alloys, or front-mounted winch. As for the India-spec Kia Seltos X-Line, the concept looks like a more aggressive and dark-themed version of the SUV that comes with a gunmetal colour paint job with heavy use of dark chrome elements, roof rails, orange accents, and silver skid plates to add a more rugged exterior.

The Kia Seltos X-Line concept looks like a more aggressive and dark-themed version of the SUV

Kia Seltos

11.3 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Kia Seltos

Also Read: Kia Seltos X-Line Concepts Showcased; Seltos SUV Makes US Debut

Interestingly enough the X-Line concept showcased at the LA Auto Show also came with a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine that makes 175 bhp and 264 Nm of torque, mated to a 7-speed DCT automatic transmission and an AWD system. However, the India-spec model doesn't get this option either. Instead, we believe, the production-spec model will be powered by the 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine that is tuned to make 138 bhp and 242 Nm of peak torque, and currently powers the GT Line variant of the existing Seltos, with FWD.

The Kia Seltos X-Line Concept gets glossy black wheel arches and roof rails

Also Read: Kia Seltos Registers Highest-Ever Monthly Sales With 15,450 Units

The exterior also comes with black 'Seltos' above the front grille, the chrome border around the grille also is now black and the SUV gets a new front bumper that's more aggressive. The wheel arch cladding also gets glossy black treatment, and the scorpion alloy wheels also get black treatment. The rear section gets a similar treatment and rugged rear bumper with silver skid plate, and orange accents. Sadly, we do not get to see the cabin of the SUV here.

The Seltos X-Line comes with a gunmetal colour paint job with a rugged exterior

Also Read:  Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Concept Unveiled

There is no update on when the concept model will go into production, however, whenever it is launched, it will come with a premium over the existing top-end model. Currently, the Kia Seltos is priced between ₹ 9.89 lakh and ₹ 17.34 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

