Auto Expo 2020: Hyundai Tucson Facelift Unveiled In India

The Hyundai Tucson facelift has been launched in India and gets a bunch of visual updates along with new features to boot.

The new Hyundai Tucson facelift goes up against the likes of the Jeep Compass, MG Hector et al
The 2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift has been unveiled in India. The model was first showcased at the 2018 New York Auto Show and after almost two years, the SUV has finally arrived in India. There are a bunch of styling and cosmetic updates along with a long list of new features and BS6 compliant engines as well. The changes on the Tucson facelift are exhaustive. The new cascading trapezoidal grille is the centre-piece along with sharper headlamps, integrated L-shaped LED daytime running lights and a revised bumper with new fog lamp housing. The rear of the SUV gets styling updates which include new tail-light cluster, new reflectors on the tailgate which is now in-line with the number plate recess.

The cabin of the new Tucson facelift has been updated too and there is a new centre console along with a new 8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system. The instrument console behind the steering wheel sees updates too. The list of features includes USB charging points for second row, wireless mobile phone charging, a 360-degree camera and panoramic sunroof and so on. The new Hyundai Tucson will also get Hyundai's Blue Link technology which makes it a connected SUV like the Venue.Safety features consist of forward collision-avoidance assist, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control and more.

There will be BS6 compliant 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines which are offered on the current model as well. In terms of transmission options, there will be a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox on offer. The top-spec diesel automatic model of the new Tucson gets AWD as well. It will go up against the likes of the Jeep Compass, Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Kia Seltos and so on.

