New Cars and Bikes in India

Auto Expo 2020: Hero Electric AE-47 Electric Motorcycle Unveiled

The Hero Electric AE-47 electric motorcycle has a claimed top speed of 85 kmph, with a range of over 160 km on a single charge in Eco mode.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The Hero Electric AE-47 is said to have a claimed range of 160 km on a single charge

Highlights

  • Hero Electric AE-47 has claimed range of 160 km in Eco mode
  • Two riding modes, dedicated mobile app, geofencing
  • Hero Electric AE-47 can accelerate from 0-60 kmph in 9 seconds
Auto Expo 2020

Hero Electric, India's largest electric two-wheeler brand by volume showcased its new range of products at the Auto Expo 2020, including a new electric motorcycle, the first for Hero Electric. The AE-47, as the electric motorcycle is called, has been showcased as a premium product from the homegrown electric vehicle manufacturer, although it is not entirely manufactured in India, with Hero Electric choosing to source components and even the design from overseas partners, as the company says. For now, the AE-47 has just been showcased, and is likely to be launched soon in India, and priced at between ₹ 1.25 - 1.5 lakh.

Also Read: Hero Electric Motorcycle Spotted Ahead Of Unveil

3vlcedhk

The AE-47 has a full digital instrument panel, with a dedicated mobile app, keyless access and geofencing

"This is positioned as a slightly premium product from our portfolio, and while we will continue to focus on mass market electric vehicles, the AE-47 is a product which existing customers can aspire to upgrade to. It is a high-performance electric motorcycle and has a top speed of close to 100 kmph, and it's a product which is premium and aspirational. Considering the strength of our network, we have lots of hopes on our new product range," said Naveen Munjal, MD, Hero Electric.

ujb006gs

The Hero Electric AE-47 is expected to be priced under ₹ 1.5 lakh

0 Comments

The Hero Electric AE-47 is powered by a 4,000 W electric motor, with a claimed top speed of over 85 kmph. The AE-47 has a lightweight portable lithium ion 48V/3.5 kWh battery, and can be charged fully in four hours. The AE-47 has two modes - in Power mode, range is claimed to be 85 km on a single charge, while in Eco mode, the estimated range is 160 km on a single charge. The AE-47 has claimed acceleration figures of 0-60 kmph in 9 seconds. It features a digital instrument console, keyless access, mobile charger, walk assist and reverse feature. The electric motorcycle is supported by a mobile app featuring GPS, GPRS, real-time tracking and geofencing.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Bike Models

JAWA Perak
JAWA Perak
₹ 2.05 Lakh *
Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 52,941 - 60,527 *
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
₹ 78,551 - 97,195 *
Yamaha R15 V3.0
Yamaha R15 V3.0
₹ 1.57 - 1.61 Lakh *
KTM RC 200
KTM RC 200
₹ 2.07 - 2.1 Lakh *
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI
₹ 1.07 - 1.12 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
₹ 1.33 - 1.77 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
₹ 1.49 - 1.96 Lakh *
View More
Offer
x
Auto Expo 2020: Kia Carnival Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 24.95 Lakh
Auto Expo 2020: Kia Carnival Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 24.95 Lakh
Auto Expo 2020 Live Updates Day 1: Kia Carnival Launched, Tata Sierra Concept And More
Auto Expo 2020 Live Updates Day 1: Kia Carnival Launched, Tata Sierra Concept And More
2020 Yamaha FZ 25 & FZS 25 BS6 Unveiled
2020 Yamaha FZ 25 & FZS 25 BS6 Unveiled
Auto Expo 2020: Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Concept Unveiled
Auto Expo 2020: Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Concept Unveiled
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities