Auto Expo 2020: Hero Electric AE-47 Electric Motorcycle Unveiled

Hero Electric, India's largest electric two-wheeler brand by volume showcased its new range of products at the Auto Expo 2020, including a new electric motorcycle, the first for Hero Electric. The AE-47, as the electric motorcycle is called, has been showcased as a premium product from the homegrown electric vehicle manufacturer, although it is not entirely manufactured in India, with Hero Electric choosing to source components and even the design from overseas partners, as the company says. For now, the AE-47 has just been showcased, and is likely to be launched soon in India, and priced at between ₹ 1.25 - 1.5 lakh.

The AE-47 has a full digital instrument panel, with a dedicated mobile app, keyless access and geofencing

"This is positioned as a slightly premium product from our portfolio, and while we will continue to focus on mass market electric vehicles, the AE-47 is a product which existing customers can aspire to upgrade to. It is a high-performance electric motorcycle and has a top speed of close to 100 kmph, and it's a product which is premium and aspirational. Considering the strength of our network, we have lots of hopes on our new product range," said Naveen Munjal, MD, Hero Electric.

The Hero Electric AE-47 is expected to be priced under ₹ 1.5 lakh

The Hero Electric AE-47 is powered by a 4,000 W electric motor, with a claimed top speed of over 85 kmph. The AE-47 has a lightweight portable lithium ion 48V/3.5 kWh battery, and can be charged fully in four hours. The AE-47 has two modes - in Power mode, range is claimed to be 85 km on a single charge, while in Eco mode, the estimated range is 160 km on a single charge. The AE-47 has claimed acceleration figures of 0-60 kmph in 9 seconds. It features a digital instrument console, keyless access, mobile charger, walk assist and reverse feature. The electric motorcycle is supported by a mobile app featuring GPS, GPRS, real-time tracking and geofencing.

