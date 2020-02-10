Auto Expo 2020: Haval H9 SUV Unveiled

Great Wall Motors' (GWM) massive line-up at the Auto Expo 2020 also included the H9 SUV which happens to be under consideration for our market. The Haval H9 is a full-size SUV which will rival the likes of the Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4, Toyota Fortuner and the upcoming MG Gloster. In fact, it is bigger in dimensions than these SUVs, save for the Gloster. It's 4856 mm long, 1926 mm wide and stands 1900 mm tall, while the wheelbase is 2800 mm. So, expect the cabin to be spacious and it will easily seat seven people.

The SUV is loaded to the gills on the inside with comfort creatures and gets features like auto-climate control, 8,0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, nine speakers, powered seats, Auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, sunroof, projector headlamps with LED DRLs and follow me home function, heated steering wheel, multi-functional steering wheel and massage seats among others. Safety list is long as well with features like six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, a rear parking camera, ABS with EBD, traction control, hill ascent and descent control and electronic parking brake among others.

Under the hood, it gets a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that puts out 218 bhp and 324 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and comes with a four-wheel-drive (4WD) system. If the model is confirmed to arrive in India, we expect it to debut the brand in India in 2021.

