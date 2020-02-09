Auto Expo 2020: Great Wall Motors Showcases The Haval Concept H In India

GWM says that the Haval Concept H is targeted towards the young consumers of India in particular.

China's Great Wall Motors has come to India for the first time this year with a strong lineup of SUVs from its Haval brand at the 2020 Auto Expo. The highlight of the pavilion, of course, was the Haval Concept H electric concept SUV. The company says that the Haval Concept H, which has made its global debut in India, is one of its global concept models and is designed to be young and sporty. In addition to its global consumers, the company plans to also target the young consumers of India with the Haval Concept H.

Speaking at the Auto Expo, Hardeep Singh Brar, Director (Sales & Marketing) said, GWM India said, "India has become one of the world's fastest-growing major economy, and the auto market is promising, making it a preferred investment destination for most auto companies. At this 15th edition of the Auto Expo 2020, we are introducing our Global Intelligent SUV Expert brand - HAVAL and plan to cover the complete range of SUVs which will be the preferred choice of the young, dynamic and new generation consumers of India."

The Haval concept comes with large 19-inch alloy wheels and T-shaped taillights

Specifications and other details about the Haval Concept H are scarce now, however, visually, the concept SUV comes with a larger chrome-lined grille, LED headlights, large 19-inch alloy wheels and T-shaped taillights. Inside, the concept SUV comes with a premium and upmarket interior with a digital instrument cluster, stylish fabric inlays, floating infotainment display and more.

The production version of the Haval Concept H, when it comes to India, is likely to start with a petrol and diesel version, while the electric version of the SUV will possibly come in later.

