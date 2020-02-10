Auto Expo 2020: Great Wall Motors Haval Vision 2025 Makes India Debut

Great Wall Motor (GWM) has come in full strength at the Auto Expo 2020. It has a huge display including models like the GWM F-Series SUVs and Vision 2025 among others. We already knew about the Haval Concept H SUV that has made its debut at the 2020 Auto Expo and there were plenty anticipations about an electric vehicle as well. It's the Vision 2025 concept which also has made its first public appearance at the 2020 Auto Expo.

It wears the same Haval badge along with having an identical silhouette. We can safely say that even the electric version will retain a similar bold design, with a butch face and muscular profile. Other known facts are that the SUV will get wraparound LED headlamps and tail lamps and a flush grille.

The carmaker has also come up with a wide range of SUVs at the biennial Auto Show and models like the Haval H6, H9 and Ore R1 are on display as well. The Chinese automaker is planning to invest about ₹ 7000 crore in India. Moreover, it is also looking at land options across the country for its manufacturing facility in states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.