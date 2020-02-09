Auto Expo 2020: Force Gurkha Customised Unveiled

If there's one model that can effortlessly bulldoze any other product on display at the Auto Expo 2020, it has to be this customised Force Gurkha. It's a hulk of sorts even among SUVs here and instantly caught our attention. It's a true blue off-roader, going by the specs and looks of it and probably can even climb Himalayas, if you will! It's fitted with double hydraulics coil spring independent suspension at all corners and those 17-inch wheels shod in humongous off-road tyres can take it across pretty much anything and everything.

The tall stance is further accentuated with elements like supremely beefy bumpers, wheel arch claddings.

Butch, brawny or even colossal sound an understatement when you talk about its appearance, it's that gigantic. Just to give you a hint, you need to stack up two Gurkha's to match its height. The tall stance is further accentuated with elements like supremely beefy bumpers, wheel arch claddings, and the wide Gurkha grille flanked by round projector headlamps with LED DRLs. Then you also see typical off-road kits like a winch, bull-guard, a snorkel tunnel, two spare tanks mounted on the boot and rollover protection cage.

It is powered by a 2.6-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine.

Now we know that this customised Gurkha will not go into production and is a special project that Force Motors has come up with. The engine under the hood of this display model is 2.6-litre, BS6 compliant diesel motor that churns out 88 bhp and we still don't know the torque figure. It is mated to a five-speed manual transmission that channelizes power to live, rigid axles at both ends, powering all four wheels. However, if Force ever thinks about to actually go off-roading with it, we're sure that the engine will be tuned to get more grunts.

