Auto Expo 2020: Evolet Hawk Electric Sportbike Unveiled

Rissala Electric Motors, a Gurugram-based electric vehicle start-up, showcased the Evolet Hawk electric sportbike at the Auto Expo 2020. The Evolet Hawk is the brand's first full-faired electric sportbike, which is expected to be launched within the next 3-4 months. The Evolet Hawk has a 72V 40 Ah lithium ion battery and can be charged fully with a fast charger in around 3-4 hours. The Hawk is said to have a range of 100 km on a single charge, with a maximum top speed of 120 kmph.

The Evolet Hawk has a sharp design with a full-fairing and clip-on handlebars

Design wise, the Evolet Hawk has sharp looks with the fairing and clip-on handlebars leaving no doubt about its sporty intent. The Evolet Hawk comes with split seats, full-digital instrument console, along with telescopic front forks and a monoshock rear suspension. Braking duties are handled by twin discs on the front wheel, and a single disc set-up on the rear wheel. The wheels are both 17-inchers, shod with tubeless tyres.

The Evolet Hawk has a claimed range of 100 km on a single charge, and maximum speed of 120 kmph

The Evolet Hawk will also get the Evolet mobile app with a long list of features, including service reminder, service appointment, over-the-air updates, as well as geo-fencing for security. Rissala Electric Motors launched the Evolet brand of electric vehicles in September 2019. At the Auto Expo 2020, the brand is showcasing its entire range of products, including an electric maxi scooter, called the Evolet Raptor. The brand intends to strengthen its presence across India with 200 dealerships across the country. The company already has 17 dealerships operational across 12 states, and is expected to increase its dealership footprint soon.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.