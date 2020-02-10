Auto Expo 2020: Everve EF-1 Electric Maxi-Scooter Unveiled

The Everve EF-1 will be positioned at a premium and prices are expected to be under Rs. 2 lakh

Pune-based car modifications company Reddy Customs plans to venture in the fast-booming electric mobility segment and has unveiled the Everve EF-1 electric scooter at the 2020 Auto Expo. The new offering is the latest maxi-scooter to be unveiled at the biennial event and will be positioned as a premium offering in the electric scooter segment. The EF-1 grabs attention with its massive bodywork that commands attention while power will come from an electric motor and lithium-ion dual battery packs. The company says that the electric scooter will be ready for launch by the end of this year.

The Everve EF-1 packs in dual lithium-ion batteries with 4.4 kWh and an electric motor that belts out 3.3 kW

The design language on the Everve EF-1 does stand out and is unlike several India-made electric scooters we've seen so far. The prototype showcased has a good fit and finish overall, and the bulbous shape looks sporty. The wheelbase is longer than standard scooters and the backbone further enhances sporty quotient. However, it could be skipped on the production version for more practicality. The scooter comes with LED DRLs at the front and a circular headlamp, while the rear boasts of a trendy looking taillight cluster with the circular signature light. The floating panels get carbon fibre inserts that further add to the sporty look. The company says the chassis on the electric scooter has been built with a mix of aluminium and steel for added strength, and a wide seat should keep things comfortable for the rider and pillion.

With respect to specifications, the Everve EF-1 uses two lithium-ion battery packs of 4.2 kWh that are detachable, while the electric motor produces about 3.3 kW or about 4.4 bhp. The EF-1 comes with a top speed of 100 kmph. The electric scooter promises a range of 110 km on a single charge and comes with fast charging that will allow the batteries to juice up to 50 per cent in 1.5 hours. In slow charging, the batteries can be fully charged in five hours.

The Everve EF-1 will arrive by the end of this year and will have a top speed of 100 kmph

The Everve EF-1 gets some premium hardware onboard including USD forks up front, pre-load adjustable dual shock absorbers at the rear, disc brakes at either end. The scooter rides on 120 section Maxxis tyres. The Everve electric scooter will also come with a 7-inch TFT display for the instrument console that will showcase a host of information including navigation, vehicle telemetry and more. The scooter will also come with Over-the-Air (OTA) updates, much like the Ather scooters.

Everve plans a premium positioning on the EF-1 and prices, we are told won't exactly be competitive. Expect prices to be under ₹ 2 lakh for the scooter and the production version will be revealed towards the end of this year. Everve also plans to home deliver these scooters to its customers as part of the premium experience.

