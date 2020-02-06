Auto Expo 2020: EeVe India Showcases Premium Electric Two-Wheelers

EeVe India, an Odisha-based electric two-wheeler start-up, has showcased two new premium electric two-wheelers at the Auto Expo 2020. The two electric two-wheelers, called the Forseti, a retro-styled electric scooter, and the Tesero, an electric motorcycle, have been positioned as premium models in the company's portfolio. The two electric two-wheelers come equipped with hub-mounted motors from Bosch and feature swappable batteries, with two packs each. Both electric two-wheelers have a charging time of 3-4 hours with a fast charger. While the Forseti electric scooter has a claimed range of 100 km, the Tesero electric motorcycle is said to have a claimed range of 120 km on a single charge.

The Forseti electric scooter and Tesero electric motorcycle will be launched in the second half of 2020

"As an exclusive electric two-wheeler start-up, we are very excited to showcase our latest offerings. We understand the pain points of the Indian two-wheeler user as well as the environmental situation in our country. Considering all these aspects, we have designed Tesero and Forseti to bring a balance between highly advanced technology and the ecological health of the world. The Indian automobile market is going through a massive transition and I am confident that our latest offerings will generate excitement among the customers and we will get a positive response from the market," said Harsh Didwania, Co-Founder and Director, EeVe India.

The Forseti electric scooter has a retro-styled design theme with LED headlight and digital instrument panel

The two premium electric two-wheelers are expected to be launched in a few months from now. The Forseti electric scooter is expected to be launched around June or July this year, while the Tesero electric motorcycle is expected to be launched around September. The Forseti electric scooter has a claimed top speed of between 60-70 kmph, while the Tesero electric motorcycle has a top speed of 90-100 kmph. The two electric two-wheelers will be priced under ₹ 1 lakh, and full specifications will be revealed at the time of launch. Both two-wheelers come with a 5-year warranty on the products, including a 3-year unlimited warranty on the battery.

The Tesero electric motorcycle will have a top speed of around 90 kmph, with a range of 120 km on a single charge

EeVe is an Odisha-based electric two-wheeler start-up which started operations in October 2019. The company started its R&D operations two years ago, and currently has presence in over 45 cities across North East India, West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chattisgarh, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. More than 1,200 electric two-wheelers have already been sold, and EeVe now intends to expand its footprint to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra. The company currently has a manufacturing capacity of 12,000 units per annum, and aims to increase it to 50,000-60,000 units in the next two to three years. Initially, ₹ 70 crore was invested to begin operations, and the management intends to increase the investment to ₹ 100-150 crore within the next few years.

