Auto Expo 2020 Day 2 Live Updates: Piaggio Moto Scooter, Mercedes V-Class Marco Polo, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Petrol

Auto Expo 2020 Day 2: The New Aprilia Scooter Will Be Called SXR 160
Piaggio has christened the new scooter Aprilia SXR 160 and says it will begin a new category of scooters in India.
the scooter will come in 4 colour options - Red, Blue, White, and Black
The scooter has been under development for 2 years and it has been designed in Italy and made for the Indian market.
Day 2 of the Auto Expo 2020
