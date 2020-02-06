Auto Expo 2020 Day 2 Live Updates: Piaggio Moto Scooter, Mercedes V-Class Marco Polo, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Petrol

The day 2 of the Auto Expo 2020 will see the launch of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift (petrol), along with the Mercedes-Benz V-Class Marco Polo and a range of electric vehicles.

The 2020 Auto Expo will see the launch of new and updated models and electric vehicles

This is day 2 of the 2020 Auto Expo, and there are several more new launches and unveils coming our way. Today the event will be kick-started by Piaggio India, and the company is expected to showcase a new moto-scooter. It will be followed by electric vehicle start-ups Olectra and Evolet. Mercedes-Benz India all set to launch the camper version of the V-Class which will be christened the Marco Polo. Today we'll also see the launch of the Maruto Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift, which will come with petrol engine on offer.

Here Are All The Live Updates From The Auto Expo 2020 Day 2:

Feb 6, 2020
Auto Expo 2020 Day 2: The New Aprilia Scooter Will Be Called SXR 160
Piaggio has christened the new scooter Aprilia SXR 160 and says it will begin a new category of scooters in India.

the scooter will come in 4 colour options - Red, Blue, White, and Black

The scooter has been under development for 2 years and it has been designed in Italy and made for the Indian market.




Feb 6, 2020
New Aprilia Moto-Scooter Will Be Revelad At 2020 Auto Expo
Here's the new motoscooter from Aprilia under the wraps, just waiting to make its world premiere at the 2020 Auto Expo.

Feb 6, 2020
Auto Expo Day 2: Piaggio To Showcase New 160 cc Moto Scooter Today
We are just moments away from the Piaggio press conference to begin and company is expected to launch a new Aprilia Moto Scooter, powered by the new 160 cc BS6 motor.

Feb 6, 2020
Day 2 of the Auto Expo 2020 has some high octane launches.

Maruti Suzuki will introduce the highly awaited Vitara Brezza facelift with the new petrol engine.

Hyundai India will unveil the new generation Creta today.

And MG Motor India will introduce the Hector Plus. 
Feb 6, 2020
Hello and welcome to carandbike's Live Updates from the 2020 Auto Expo Day 2.

We kick off today's proceedings with the Piaggio press conference at 9.30 am. The two-wheeler maker has something very interesting planned for launch.

Stay tuned for all the action from the expo through the day.