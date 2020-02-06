Auto Expo 2020 Day 2 Live Updates: Piaggio Moto Scooter, Mercedes V-Class Marco Polo, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Petrol

Auto Expo 2020 Day 2: The New Aprilia Scooter Will Be Called SXR 160

Piaggio has christened the new scooter Aprilia SXR 160 and says it will begin a new category of scooters in India.





the scooter will come in 4 colour options - Red, Blue, White, and Black





The scooter has been under development for 2 years and it has been designed in Italy and made for the Indian market.

















