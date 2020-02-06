Auto Expo 2020: Aprilia SXR 160 Max-Scooter Showcased; Launch In Q3 2020

There have been a just a handful of two-wheeler manufacturers showcasing their portfolio at the 2020 Auto Expo. One of the two-wheeler highlights is the Aprilia SXR 160, which was revealed at the Piaggio pavilion. The Aprilia SXR 160 is a new moto-scooter with an interesting 'CrossMax' and it will be launched in India in the third quarter of 2020. The Aprilia team spent two years in designing and developing the SXR moto-scooter in Italy and it has been made specially for the Indian market. Aprilia hopes to launch a new category of scooters in the coming years. The bookings for the Aprilia SXR 160 will begin in August 2020.

Diego Graffi, Managing Director and CEO, Piaggio India said, "India continues to remain a strategic market for us. In the past few years we have seen the changing preferences in Indian consumers. Aligned to these changes, we are proud to introduce new products which cut across categories and fulfil the needs of our customers - Aprilia SXR 160 is set to create a new category benchmark.

The Aprilia SXR 160 will be offered in four colours which are red, blue, white and black. The 'CrossMax' design. All LED lighting is standard and so is a fully digital instrument cluster which shows a bunch of information. ABS and disc brakes all around is standard fitment as well. Other styling bits include 12-inch 5-spoke machined alloys with wide pattern tyres.

It gets the same 160 cc 3-valve engine from the Aprilia SR 160 which makes 10.8 bhp and is paired to CVT gearbox. Aprilia will launch the SXR in a 125 cc variant as well, which will get the SR 125's engine as is. It makes 9.4 bhp and 9.9 Nm of peak torque and gets the same CVT setup as well. Buyers can also choose from a wide range of specially designed accessories like connectivity, mobile docking system and merchandise like Aprilia helmets and apparel.

