Auto Expo 2020: Aprilia 300 cc Motorcycle Considered For India

Piaggio is looking at developing a 300 cc motorcycle platform for India and other Asian markets.

| Updated:
Piaggio India CEO & MD Diego Graffi with the Aprilia SXR 160 at the Auto Expo 2020

Highlights

  • New Aprilia 300 cc motorcycle considered for India
  • Will be designed in Italy, but manufactured in Asia
  • Piaggio India has unveiled a new 160 cc scooter at the Auto Expo 2020
Auto Expo 2020

Piaggio India is looking at developing and designing a new 300 cc motorcycle. The new motorcycle is still under consideration, and will be developed for India and other South East Asian markets. Speaking to Carandbike at the Auto Expo 2020, Piaggio India CEO and Managing Director Diego Graffi said that while two 150 cc motorcycles were under consideration for India a few years ago, the market has evolved and there's more scope for growth in the 250-300 cc motorcycle segment. With increasing consumer interest in this segment of motorcycles, a new segment of Aprilia motorcycles may be introduced in India, possibly within the next 2 years or so.

In an interaction with Carandbike at the Auto Expo 2020, Graffi said that the new motorcycles will be designed in Italy, but manufacturing will take place in Asia, maybe even in India, once concrete plans are finalised. To a question about two 150 cc motorcycles showcased at the Auto Expo 2018, the Aprilia RS 150 and the Aprilia Tuono 150, Graffi said that the market has evolved and now growth is in the mid-size segment, in the 300 cc capacity, and that is what Piaggio is considering, a new platform which will be targeted specifically at Asian markets, including India.

In the last financial year, more than 7,70,000 motorcycles with engine capacity between 250-300 cc were sold in the domestic motorcycle market in India. With this segment growing annually at over 50 per cent over the past several years, it makes sense for the Italian brand to have a foothold in that segment. But whatever motorcycle is being considered, it will need to be priced competitively, and that is why India is being considered as a manufacturing hub for the new model. With Piaggio India already unveiling a new 160 cc scooter, the Aprilia SXR 160 at the Auto Expo 2020, built specifically for India, the Italian brand seems bullish on the world's largest motorcycle market. With the 150 cc Aprilia motorcycles now becoming history, it remains to be seen how soon Piaggio makes its move.

