Auto Expo 2018: TVS Showcases Zeppelin Cruiser Motorcycle Concept

TVS Motor Company showcased its first ever cruiser motorcycle cruiser concept at the 2018 Auto Expo, calling it the Zeppelin. It looks raw and muscular in flesh and is a 220 cc concept, which IF goes into production, could take the fight straight to Bajaj Avenger 220. TVS says that the bike gets an integrated starter generator or ISG, which helps the bike to start quickly, giving it a boost. The bike also gets a 1,200 watt regenerative assist motor with a 48 volt li-ion battery, adding to the overall performance of the bike with 20 per cent more torque when needed.

The bike has the typical, relaxed cruiser stance and looks striking, especially in its shades of brown and matt black. The overall design of the bike is pretty contemporary and it feels well-finished. Adding to the looks is the retro-styled fuel tank and the flat-track style handlebar.

The bike gets lightweight spoked wheels and tubeless tyres along with 41 mm USD forks upfront, dual-channel ABS and a monoshock at the rear. The final drive of the bike is via a belt as opposed to a chain.

Other features of the bike include LED headlamps, a bio-electric key, digital speedometer, online connectivity and an HD-action camera, mounted on the headlamp nacelle as well, which can give you Go-Proish shots while riding.

Targeted at the new-age long distance rider, TVS Zeppelin is a sleek metal-bodied cruiser in a striking matte black finish with shades of rustic brown. The sleek ochre front forks, together with a compact head-lamp, make a distinct statement. The riding posture of TVS Zeppelin is aggressive yet comfortable, having two-up seat, lowered bars and feet forward highway pegs.

