Auto Expo 2018: Toyota To Showcase New Vios Sedan And Concepts

The 2018 Indian Auto Expo is just around the corner and as with most auto makers in India, Toyota have announced its plans too. Toyota will showcase the brand new Vios sedan in India for the first time at the 2018 Auto Expo as its main attraction. The Japanese automaker is also scheduled to showcase facelift versions of some of its products in India along with the complete lineup of current cars that it already sells. The Toyota pavilion (Hall 10) is said to have a 'Today, Tomorrow and Future' theme to it where the 'Future' section will comprise of a range of concept cars from the Japanese automaker.

(Toyota Vios or Yaris Sedan at 2018 Indian Auto Expo)

The Toyota Vios will essentially be the same as the Toyota Yaris that is sold in some other markets and will go up against the likes of the Honda City, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and the new Hyundai Verna. The Vios will also go up against the likes of the more premium Volkswagen Vento and Skoda Rapid sedans. The Vios will come with a petrol engine with just under 100 bhp to begin with and will not get a diesel at the time of launch. That said, although chances are slim, Toyota could plonk in a hybrid/all-electric powertrain into the Vios at a later date considering the slightly lower tax brackets these powertrains now attract.

(Toyota Fine-Comfort Ride Concept)

In terms of the concept cars that will be showcased at the 2018 Indian Auto Expo from Toyota, expect to see the likes of the TJ Cruiser or the GR HV sports car that has been showcased at the Tokyo Motor show. More likely though is some sort of automated electric concept vehicle which is more of a technology showcase - like the Concept-I Ride or Concept Fine-Comfort. Toyota has also announced that it will be showcasing a set of facelifted products at the 2018 Indian Auto Expo. While the likes of Innova, Corolla and Fortuner have recently been launched and might not get any updates, it wouldn't be surprising to see Toyota inject some excitement to the likes of the Liva or the Etios.

