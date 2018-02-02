Auto Expo 2018: Toyota Officially Teases Yaris Sedan

With the 2018 Indian Auto Expo just days away, Toyota has officially teased the upcoming Yaris compact sedan on its official website. The new Yaris sedan has been expected for years (under the Vios name) and is expected to be quite the volume player for the brand considering the fact that it will take on the likes of the Honda City, the Hyundai Verna and of course the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. In the teaser that Toyota has put out, the Yaris sedan is seen wearing its top of the line package with a set of 6-spoke alloy wheels and by the looks of it, a set of chrome lined door handles.

While the Toyota Yaris will eventually get a diesel engine, the launch spec is reported to be only a petrol engine. The engine will be mated to a manual gearbox and there is a chance of a CVT automatic gearbox making an appearance here too. The Yaris could also end up getting all-electric or hybrid versions in the future with the Indian government's move towards electrification.

Considering the fact that there are already several well established players in this segment, the Toyota Yaris will have its work cut out for it when it comes to making a mark - especially with rivals like the City, Verna and Ciaz. Toyota will have to make sure that the prices for the Yaris are extremely competitive and that the cars come well equipped to the levels expected of a compact sedan in India today.

This also means that the Yaris will have to come loaded with the likes of a touchscreen infotainment system that gets connectivity options like Apple Carplay and Android Auto along with features like daytime running lights.

