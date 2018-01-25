Auto Expo 2018: Top 10 Bikes To Watch Out For

Here's a look at the best bikes of the Auto Expo 2018.

The Auto Expo 2018 is just around the corner, and although this year the participant list isn't as long as it used to in the previous editions of the expo, there are quite a few new bikes to watch out for. Some of these will be launched at the Expo, while others will be unveiled at the Auto Expo 2018, to be launched later in the year. In any case, here's a look at the best bikes of the Auto Expo 2018. If you're planning to visit the Auto Expo, don't forget to check these out.

1. BMW G 310 R

BMW Motorrad will have a range of bikes to showcase at the Auto Expo 2018. First up, is one of the most anticipated bikes from BMW Motorrad, which is completely made in India, in the joint development project with TVS Motor Company. The BMW G 310 R has already been launched in markets overseas, and was showcased at the Auto Expo 2016 as well, but with BMW Motorrad India inching towards a much better dealership footprint in India, the G 310 R will be launched soon.

(The BMW G 310 R has already been launched in markets overseas)

The BMW G 310 R shares the same engine with the TVS Apache RR 310, and the reverse inclined 313 cc, single-cylinder engine makes around 33 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque. Expect the G 310 R to be priced at around ₹ 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

2. BMW G 310 GS

BMW will also unveil the adventure touring model of the G 310 R, fondly referred to as the 'Baby GS'. The BMW G 310 GS was first unveiled at the EICMA 2016 show and is also built at the TVS Motor Company factory in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The G 310 GS gets styling inspired from BMW Motorrad's big adventure bikes, including the front beak, tank shrouds and fuel tank design.

(The BMW G 310 GS was first unveiled at the EICMA 2016 show)

The G 310 GS will also be powered by the same engine as the G 310 R, but gets slightly more 'adventure-oriented' equipment, like long travel suspension and slightly different gear ratios. The G 310 GS will be priced at a slight premium over the G 310 R, something just under ₹ 3 lakh (ex-showroom).

3. BMW F 750 GS/ F 850 GS

BMW Motorrad will also unveil the new middleweight adventure bikes which were unveiled at the EICMA 2017 in Milan. Both bikes share the same 853 cc parallel-twin engine, but with different states of tune and equipment. While the BMW F 750 GS will get alloy wheels, and will make 77 bhp and 83 Nm of torque while the BMW F 850 GS will make 85 bhp and 92 Nm of peak torque and will feature spoked wheels.

(BMW Motorrad will also unveil the new middleweight adventure bikes which were unveiled at the EICMA 2017 in Milan)

In India though, BMW Motorrad is likely to introduce only the F 850 GS, and will be introduced as a CBU model. The F 850 GS will compete against the Triumph Tiger 800.

(In India though, BMW Motorrad is likely to introduce only the F 850 GS)

4. Honda CBR300R

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) will introduce the CBR300R, as a replacement for the Honda CBR250R. The CBR300R is expected to be showcased at the Auto Expo 2018, and will feature a single-cylinder, liquid cooled 286 cc engine which makes 30 bhp and will come mated to a six-speed transmission.

(Honda will introduce the CBR300R, as a replacement for Honda CBR250R)

ABS will be standard on the CBR300R and the bike will have a kerb weight of 164 kg and will be priced around ₹ 3 lakh (ex-showroom).

5. Emflux ONE

Bengaluru-based tech startup Emflux Motors will launch India's first electric sportbike at the Auto Expo 2018. The Emflux ONE, as it will be called, will have a top speed of 200 kmph, with a 0-100 kmph acceleration of just 3 seconds.

(Bengaluru-based tech startup Emflux Motors will launch India's first electric sportbike at the Auto Expo 2018)

The Emflux ONE will have top-spec components like Brembo brakes with ABS and Ohlins suspension. Expect prices in the region of ₹ 5-6 lakh (ex-showroom) and availability from 2019.

6. Hero XPulse

Hero MotoCorp will also unveil the Hero XPulse adventure motorcycle concept which was first showcased at the EICMA 2017 in November. The Hero XPulse will be a bigger version of the now discontinued Hero Impulse and will be an all-new bike.

(The Hero XPulse will be a bigger version of the now discontinued Hero Impulse and will be an all-new bike)

The XPulse will be powered by a new, 200 cc, single-cylinder engine making around 20 bhp of power and with a kerb weight of just 140 kg. The Hero XPulse is expected to be priced around ₹ 1-1.2 lakh (ex-showroom) once the bike is launched, sometime in mid-2018.

7. Suzuki V-Strom 650

Suzuki is likely to introduce a new motorcycle which will be assembled in India, and will be the Japanese manufacturer's first middleweight offering in India. The new bike is very likely to be the Suzuki V-Strom 650 which will compete in the popular adventure touring segment in India. The V-Strom 650 has styling inspired by its larger 1000 cc Suzuki V-Strom, but uses a smaller engine.

(Suzuki V-Strom 650 will compete with the Kawasaki Versys 650)

The V-Strom 650 is an acclaimed touring motorcycle in markets abroad, and is powered by a 645 cc, v-twin engine that makes 71 bhp. The Suzuki V-Strom 650 is expected to be priced between ₹ 7-8 lakh (ex-showroom), and will compete with the Kawasaki Versys 650.

8. Kawasaki Z900 RS

Kawasaki is expected to unveil the new retro-styled version of the Kawasaki Z900 streetfighter. The Kawasaki Z900 RS takes inspiration from the legendary Kawasaki Z1, and gets proper old-school design lines, but is a completely new motorcycle under the skin. The engine is the same as the Kawasaki Z900, which is the 948 cc, in-line four motor, but in a slightly different state of tune. The engine on the RS makes 110 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 97.9 Nm of peak torque which kicks in much earlier in the rev range at 6,500 rpm.

(Kawasaki is expected to unveil the new retro-styled version of the Kawasaki Z900 streetfighter)

The Z900RS gets traction control, LED lighting, radial-mounted brake calipers and slip-assist clutch as well. If Kawasaki does end up launching the Z900RS in India, expect it to be priced at around ₹ 10-11 lakh (ex-showroom).

9. Kawasaki H2 SX

Kawasaki is also expected to introduce the manic Ninja H2 in a touring friendly package at the Auto Expo 2018. The Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX was unveiled at the EICMA 2017 show in Milan in November, and is available in two variants - the Ninja H2 SX and the top-of-the-line Ninja H2 SX SE. Rather than outright performance, Kawasaki says the Ninja H2 SX is designed more for real-world application.

(The Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX was unveiled at the EICMA 2017 show in Milan in November)

The 998 cc, in-line four cylinder supercharged engine makes 199 bhp and is designed to have more grunt in the low- and mid-range, suitable for everyday use and touring. There's no word on if Kawasaki will introduce the Ninja H2 SX in India, even in limited numbers, but it's highly likely the bike will be showcased at the Auto Expo 2018. Be sure to check it out.

10. Kawasaki Ninja 400

Kawasaki is also expected to showcase the new Ninja 400, which has already replaced the Kawasaki Ninja 300 in markets abroad. The Kawasaki Ninja 400 features an all-new 399 cc, parallel-twin engine that makes 45 bhp at 10,000 rpm and around 38 Nm of peak torque. A new chassis has helped the Ninja 400 lose weight while improving stability and manoeuvrability.

(Kawasaki is expected to showcase the new Ninja 400, which has already replaced the Kawasaki Ninja 300 in markets abroad)

With styling cues from the Kawasaki Ninja H2 and Ninja H2R, the Ninja 400 is certain to up the game in the small displacement sportbike segment, that will have the new Yamaha YZF-R3 as well as the KTM RC 390. So far, there's no word on if and when the Ninja 400 will be launched in India, but do keep an eye out for this bike at the Auto Expo 2018.

