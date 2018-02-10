Auto Expo 2018: Tata Tigor EV, Tiago EV Showcased

Tata Motors has been making strides in the EV space although it was about 5 years ago, that it wasn't even thinking about it. However, the company wants its customers to know that it is in with the times and the only way to show that is to have them see the product in the flesh. Tata Motors displayed its electric vehicle prowess at the Auto Expo 2018 by bringing in the electrified versions of the Tiago and Tigor.

The Tigor EV and the Tiago EV are built at the company's Sanand plant.

Visually both the Tiago and the Tigor EV look similar to their standard hatchback and subcompact sedan version. However, both see the addition of blue decals and of course an EV badging on the front grille. These versions get the addition of blue decals on the sides and 'EV' badging on the grille. We peeked into the cabin and noticed that there's a unique knob-like gear lever to the EV version and that's about the only difference between the electric version and the standard combustion engine version.

However, the biggest difference comes in the form of its powertrain, which is an electric drive system developed and supplied by Electra EV - a company established to develop and supply electric drive systems for the automotive sector. Both the Tiago and the Tigor EV come powered by a three phase AC induction motor which is good enough for 40 bhp. Now this might not be brisk but well, it's a start. Tata Motors has not revealed any other specifications like charging time or range but we hope to know all of that soon.

The Tiago EV gets a few body decals compared to the standard car

Both the Tiago and the Tigor EV will be produced at the company's Sanand plant and in fact, production of the car has already begun and the first lot of cars have already been delivered to EESL. The prices of both are unknown but they won't come cheap and we expect it to be between ₹ 8 to 10 lakh.

