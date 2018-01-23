Auto Expo 2018: Tata Motors To Showcase Two SUVs

As the 2018 Indian Auto Expo inches closer and closer, news about new products that could be showcased keeps trickling in. We have already brought you news about Tata Motors' plans to showcase their brand new premium hatchback, light commercial vehicle and an SUV at the Auto Expo. That said, new information hints at Tata Motors bringing not one but two new SUVs from the same family (platform) making an appearance at the Expo instead. The two new SUVs, which have been developed under the codename 'harrier' and 'raptor' for the last few years are large-ish SUVs and will have similar design features. That said, they are said to be different in terms of overall size with one offering a smaller footprint and a 5 seat configuration while the other is larger and will offer a seven seater layout. These new SUVs will feature the new Tata Motors Impact 2.0 design language.

Tata Motor's design chief, Pratap Bose recently teased some images on twitter that showcased the new lineup of products from Tata Motors in a series of images. While the first teaser (above) showcased a series of silhouettes, the final teaser image (below) shows some selective design elements of the new products. The silhouettes also showcase the two SUVs, one with a slightly more raked roofline and one with a more conventional roofline, further hinting at the 'Harrier' and 'Raptor' projects.

Apart from the two SUVs, Tata Motors will also be launching a new premium hatchback, which is set to be the erstwhile replacement of the Tata Bolt hatchback. The new hatchback will feature the same petrol and diesel engines that power the Tata Nexon subcompact SUV and will also feature a similar sub 4-metre length. The new hatchback will also be packed with features like the new touchscreen infotainment unit and driving modes. Considering Tata's track record with showcases at the Auto Expo, expect almost all these new products to be completely production ready and to make its way to the Indian market within the next year and a half.

