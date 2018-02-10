Auto Expo 2018: Tata Motors Showcases The RaceMo In An Electric Avtaar

The Tata Racemo turned quite a few heads when the company first pulled the wraps of the car at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. Now, the car was expected at the Auto Expo 2018 and well, Tata Motors sprung a surprise here too. It brought in the Racemo 003 which is an all-electric version of the Racemo. The Racemo is a 2-seater sports car that sits under 4 metres in length (3835 mm) and sports a rear-mounted mid-engine. The one showcased at Geneva was powered by the 1.2 litre turbocharged Revotron aluminium engine and surprisingly has a 6-Speed AMT with paddle shift. Power output is 186 bhp and it has 210 Nm of peak torque. Tata says the Racemo will do 0-100 kmph in under 6 seconds. The car uses a special body that has Tata's MOFlex multi-material sandwich structure. Tata says this is a 'structural technology that enables greater freedom in surface design, efficient large-scale part integration leading to modularity and faster time to market'.

The all-electric version of the Racemo has been christened 'Racemo +-' and it shares its stying with the petrol powered sibling. However, the one displayed at the Auto Expo 2018, comes with a 200 bhp electric motor that pulls power from a lithium battery pack. According to the folks at Tata Motors, this one can do 350 km on a single charge and there's also the option of fast charging for the battery pack.

Designed at the Tata Motors' Design Studio in Turin, Italy, Racemo does draw on Tata's design language that has elements like the 'Humanity Line', and 'Diamond DLO' that we have seen on recent cars from the Tata stable. The Racemo comes with a ground clearance of 165 mm and this is important as far as Indian road conditions are concerned but it will also come down to what the suspension setup is like on the car and we'll know more when we get a chance to drive it.

