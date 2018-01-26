Auto Expo 2018: Suzuki To Showcase 17 Products; 2 New Models Expected

Suzuki Motorcycle India has announced that it will be showcasing 17 products at the upcoming 2018 Auto Expo. The manufacturer also said it will be showcasing two new products at the largest auto event in the country, in-line with its strategy to introduce two new products every year. While Suzuki has not revealed what the new models will be, we expect the bike maker to showcase the Suzuki V-Strom 650 adventure tourer, and a new scooter as well. The company is also likely to showcase the fuel-injected version of the Intruder 155 cruiser at the Auto Expo.

The Suzuki pavilion will be located at Hall No. 2 at the Auto Expo will be home to a host of domestic and global offerings from the Japanese auto giant. The brand has announced that some of the biggest attractions will be the Suzuki Ecstar GSX-RR MotoGP bike, the Gixxer Cup race bike and the motocross variants - 2018 Suzuki RM-Z450, 2018 Suzuki RM-Z250; and the 2018 Suzuki DR-Z70. The domestic line-up willl be present too including the Access and Let's scooters, as well as the Suzuki Gixxer 155 and the Intruder cruiser.

(The fuel-injected version of the Suzuki Intruder could also be showcased)



Speaking on the new line-up for the Expo, Suzuki Motorcycle India, Managing Director - Satoshi Uchida said, "The momentum is with us in the midst of our most successful year in India. Not only will we be strengthening our existing strongholds, but we will also be entering new and exciting segments with products that will be the cornerstone to our objective of achieving the Mission 1 million by 2020."

Suzuki's new models look certainly very interesting and versatile as well. The V-Strom 650 will pose as a direct rival to the Kawasaki Versys 650 and is a promising offering with a refined engine and electronics. It will also be the brand's first sub-1000 cc motorcycle in India and is expected to arrive as a Completely Knocked Down kit (CKD) offering to keep prices competitive.

Details on the scooter though aren't known yet but Suzuki is expected to showcase a premium model at the expo in order to gauge feedback. With the company having presence in the 110 cc and 125 cc segments, the 150 cc scooter space is where we could see Suzuki making its presence felt next. That said, both models will only be displayed at the event with the launch later in the timeline.

For the latest Auto Expo 2018 news & updates, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.