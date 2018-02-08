Auto Expo 2018: Suzuki GSX-S750 Unveiled; Launch By Mid-2018

Suzuki Motorcycle India has an eventful line-up at the Auto Expo 2018 with a plethora of new offerings. While the Burgman scooter and Intruder F1 cater to the masses, the manufacturer also unveiled the GSX-S750 street-fighter motorcycle in India for the first time. The Suzuki GSX-S750 is the Japanese company's answer to a host of offerings in the middleweight segment and will be locking horns against the Kawasaki Z900, Yamaha MT-09, Triumph Street Triple and the likes in the segment. More interestingly, the GSX will be coming to the country as a locally assembled model (CKD), which should keep prices competitive.

(The Suzuki GSX-S750 makes 110 bhp from its 749 cc in-line 4-cylinder engine)

The Suzuki GSX-S750 gets aggressive styling borrowing cues from the GSX-S1000 street-fighter with the single headlamp up front and sharply-styled fuel tank extensions. The split seats add to the looks and the bike certainly is an eye-catcher. Power, meanwhile, comes from a 749 cc, in-line four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with fuel injection that is tuned to produce 110 bhp and 81 Nm of peak torque. The bike gets a 6-speed gearbox. Other bits include USD forks up front and a monoshock at the rear, while braking duties include disc brakes at either end. The GSX-S750 will get ABS as standard, while the bike is largely free of more electronic wizardry. The kerb weight stands at 211 kg on the naked motorcycle.

The Suzuki GSX-S750 will be making its way to the Indian market by mid-2018. It will be the second premium bike from Suzuki to be locally assembled in the country. Expect prices to be under ₹ 8 lakh (ex-showroom), which will ensure the bike undercuts most of its competition.

