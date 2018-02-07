Auto Expo 2018: New Mini Countryman Unveiled, Launch Later This Year

MINI has unveiled the new generation Countryman in India at the ongoing Auto Expo 2018. The original MINI Countryman was first launched in India back in 2010, which also happened to be the first MINI to be locally assembled here in India. The second generation MINI Countryman has grown larger in size than the predecessor and is based on a completely new design language. The new generation MINI Countryman joins the Countryman S in the Indian line-up and is the biggest MINI to ever grace the Indian shore. The car will be launched later this year, while bookings will commence in a few months.

As mentioned earlier, the new MINI Countryman is based on a completely new design language and hence has been re-engineered from the ground up. Still, the Countryman maintains the visual appeal from its predecessor. Up front, the Countryman is more squarish in stance while the new headlamps get smaller in proportion. The grille gets a new life, so does the DRLs, which have been sourced from the standard MINI hatch and cabriolet versions. At the back, the changes are subtle, with the Countryman badging across the boot lid and signature tail lamp cluster that has been updated with a new lightning pattern. The pronounced wheel arches adds to the crossover look.

On the inside, the MINI Countryman is more spacious now than before. With an increase in cargo space by almost 30 per cent, the new MINI Countryman now has more front and rear legroom, front and rear headroom and rear seat shoulder-room than before, which is much more than what its competitors have on offer.

Under the hood, the MINI Countryman will come with both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol trims include - a 1.5-litre three with 136 horsepower and a 2.0-litre four with 192 horsepower. The diesel trim will be a 2-litre oil burner that offer 190 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. MINI will offer the car in 3 variants - Cooper S, Cooper S JCW and Cooper SD.

