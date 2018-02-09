Auto Expo 2018: Honda PCX Electric Concept Makes Its India Debut

Amidst the array of new launches and concept models, Honda 2 Wheelers has also showcased its new Honda PCX electric scooter at the ongoing Auto Expo 2018. Essentially an electric version of the Honda PCX 150, the new Honda PCX electric scooter is equipped with a high output motor developed independently by Honda. Among many factors, the new Honda PCX electric scooter also comes fitted with a removable lithium-ion battery, which the company calls, Honda Mobile Power Pack. This battery pack can be charged separately or inside the scooter, thus offering a longer range time and less charging time.

This is not the first time that the new Honda PCX has made a public appearance. In fact, it was early this year in January when Honda first unveiled the PCX electric scooter at the consumer electronics show (CES) at Los Angeles, USA. The Honda PCX comes with a 0.98kW electric motor that is powered by the swappable lithium-ion mobile battery pack. As of now, Honda has revealed no further details or the technical specifications about the new PCX electric scooter. But, the company has confirmed that it plans to launch the scooter in several Asian markets, including Japan, in 2018.

However, Honda has brought the PCX electric to India just to showcase the swappable Honda Mobile Power Pack technology and we do not expect India to be one of the markets for the PCX anytime soon. In fact, last time we spoke to the company, Honda 2Wheelers India has told us that the company has no immediate plans to launch an electric two-wheeler in India.

